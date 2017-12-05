Moot on ‘United against Corruption for prosperous Pakistan’ held

Islamabad

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) held a Seminar with the collaboration of NAB titled “United against Corruption for a Prosperous Pakistan” at OGDCL Head Office. MD OGDCL Zahid Mir, DG NAB Zahir Shah & senior management of OGDCL and NAB were present.

On this occasion, DG NAB Zahir Shah stated that NAB is striving hard to curb the menace of corruption through a three pronged strategy based on awareness, prevention and enforcement. He sated that NAB is forging closer alliance with the civil society to create awareness. DG NAB elaborated the importance of Anti Corruption week and Pakistan obligations under the United Nations Commission Against Corruption (UNCAC) . DG NAB appreciated OGDCL’s commitment in addressing the issue of corrupt practices from public and private sector. He specifically commended OGDCL for putting in place effective control mechanism and improving corporate governance.

MD OGDCL while sharing his views underscored the importance of NAB initiatives and elimination of corruption from the society. MD OGDCL confirmed OGDCL’s resolve to support NAB in all its endeavors. MD also highlighted the reforms introduced in the company for enhancing transparency and efficiency.