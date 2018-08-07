Moot to train youth on tackling extremism, sectarianism

Our Correspondent

Gilgit

A training programme has been launched in Gilgit-Baltistan to help eradicate the prevalent violent extremism and sectarian violence in the region and train the local youth on tackling the menace of terrorism and extremism. The two-day workshop was organized by Islamic Research Institute of the International Islamic University Islamabad at the Karakoram International University Gilgit to familiarize the students studying at universities and religious seminaries with the philosophy of Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative and disseminate the message of peace and harmony.

On the occasion, training lectures were delivered to the students of different universities as well as madaris of all schools of thought on counter-terrorism and counter-extremism and the importance of Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative launched by the government of Pakistan.

The basic objective of the activity was to sensitize the students and the local youth about the horrific dangers and risks associated with the wave of terrorism and extremism and train them vis-à-vis ways and methods to safeguard the community and the region from these threats. Representatives of all major religious communities in the region including Noor Baksha community, Ismailis, Ahl-e-Tashee and Ahl-e-Sunnat participated in the event. It is impertinent to mention here that scores of lives have been lost in suicide bombings and explosions in Gilgit-Baltistan during the last decade due to violent extremism and sectarian tensions prevalent in the region, shattering the peace and tranquility of the area. Due to these reasons, the Islamic Research Institute of the International Islamic University Islamabad organized the training workshop which will not only help the local youth and students tackle the menace of terrorism and extremism but also re-establish peace in the region.

