Moot stresses need to promote peaceful coexistence in society

Our Correspondent

Faisalabad

An orientation session titled ‘Pakistan Towards Peaceful Existence’ was organized by Pakistan Peace Collective – a project of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting – in collaboration with University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, National Textile University, Faisalabad, and Government College University, Faisalabad.

The basic objective was to sensitize youth and academia vis-à-vis promotion of peace, tolerance, safer charity practices and harmony in an inclusive society. While addressing the seminar, speakers highlighted the role and responsibilities of youth and academia in bringing about a social change in the society. The session was attended by a large number of students, academicians, religious scholars and civil society members.

While addressing the opening session of the seminar, Dr Ayesha Riaz, Director Institute of Home Sciences, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, highlighted the importance of role and responsibilities of youth and academia in a society. While introducing the community outreach program of Pakistan Peace Collective, Khurram Shahzad shared the details and objectives of the district-level engagement program. All segments of the society at grassroots level are being engaged and sensitized on their desired role in order to bring a positive social change and achieve the common goal of peaceful coexistence in the society, he told the audience.

He stressed the need to promote better understanding among various communities at all levels to promote interfaith harmony, tolerance and resilience. In her address, Asma Aziz from Government College Women University, Faisalabad, emphasized that Paigham-e-Pakistan is a national narrative against the menace of terrorism and extremism.

It is necessary that the youth and academia play their role to carry this narrative forward within their communities and areas of influence, she said.

While talking on Dukhtran-e Pakistan narrative, Dr Asmat Naz, Dean of Arts and Social Sciences, The Women University Multan said the role of women is vital to developing a peaceful and a tolerant society. She was of the view that only a tolerant society based on the principles of tolerance and harmony can ensure social inclusion by providing all citizens equal opportunities to grow irrespective of their religion or faith, gender or ethnicity, adding that harmony is the way forward towards peace and prosperity in the society in line with the spirit of Dukhtran-e-Pakistan initiative of the government of Pakistan.