Moot on solar powered drip irrigation system

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources in collaboration with Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA), has organized a training workshop on “Design and Management of Solar Powered Drip Irrigation System” from February 13-16, 2018 in Islamabad. Participants of the workshop are farmers who recently adopted Solar Powered Drip Irrigation System in their fields.

While speaking on the inaugural session of the workshop Dr. Munir Ahmed, Member (Natural Resources), PARC, emphasized that farming is a nobel profession and there is a need to adopt water conservation practices due to limited water resources.