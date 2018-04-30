Moot organized at Greenwich University

A two-day international conference concluded at Greenwich University Karachi Campus on Sunday.

The topic of the Conference was Challenges of Globalization on Afro-Asian countries.

The delegates from Belgium, Iran, Mauritius, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Spain and Pakistan participated in the conference.

Addressing the conference, the researchers were of the view that the rapidity of Africa’s

urbanization is one of the major problems and the world’s poorest region is also suffering climate change and environmental degradation. Similarly

Asia needs a stronger, more dynamic financial infrastructure that can handle the increasingly complex requirements of the region.

The objective of the conference was to develop and strengthen the existing links and boundaries among the developing world of

Asia and Africa. The conference aims to explore the diversified global culture through the mirror of academic excellence.

The conference focused on globalization in broader terms and provided a platform to

the like-minded intellectuals to dialogue on globalization challenges and possible opportunities in thedeveloping economies.

Greenwich University is a private degree awarding university located in DHA Karachi. It has rich history of more than 30 years in academic excellence. —APP

