Moot on ‘New Age Innovations’ held

The conference “New Age Innovations: Celebrating those who dare to be different” was heldin Karachi, Pakistan, bringing together senior professionals from diverse corporations across Pakistan, to highlight how innovation has become a key driver of growth and success for businesses.

A pioneer in knowledge and learning events, New World Concepts led by YasminHyderhas been at the forefront of professional development and management conferences.Yasmin welcomed the guests and detailed the scope of the conference in celebrating accomplishments and detailing the future innovations across HR, Marketing and Sales.

The conferencefocused on bringing 250 professionals and together by inspiring and encouraging them through topics such as the utilization of cutting-edge technologies to implementing new business models, the speakers providedinsights into the latest trends and developments in the world of business innovation. Guest speakers include Nadeem Hussain, Coach, Planet N Group of Companies; Senator (R) Javed Jabbar, Former Federal Minister; Musharraf Hai, Sitare Imtiaz Pakistan and Former CEO Unilever Pakistan;DrAkbar Zaidi, Executive Director, IBA; RonakLakhani, Chairperson SOP; SulemanAnsar Khan, Entrepreneur and Coach; Ahsan Memon, CEO, Ekkel.AI; Roman Yazbeck, MD, Philip Morris Pakistan Ltd; Semeen Akhter, VP Engro Energy; Imran Moinuddin, Founder and CEO, NexDegree; Qashif Effendi, CEO, 3 Musketeers Co. Canada and visiting faculty at IBA Karachi and George Brown College, Toronto; Syeda Sarwat Gilani, Actress and Entrepreneur;Dr. Zainab Samad, Ibn-e-Sina Professor and Chair, Dept. of Medicine, Aga Khan University Hospital.

The keynote speaker Nadeem Hussain’s address focused on the next wave of tech entrepreneurship focusing on Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Digitization of services. He shared his personal experiences as a successful entrepreneur, starting a microfinance institution Tameer Bank in the mid-2000s and spoke about how innovation in business is the way forward.

Dr. Rüdiger Lotz, Consul General of Germany in Karachi spoke of Germany being among the top nations known for Innovation. He also announced the hosting of the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin next month with RonakLakhani, Chairperson SOP and YasminHyder, Advisor to the Board SOP. A panel discussion held on “Celebrating those who dare to be different” with panelists, Senator (R)j Javed Jabbar, Musharraf Hai, DrAkbar Zaidi and Qashif Effendi as moderator, discussed their contributions in implementing innovative ideas to add value to products and services. The discussion also shed light on the challenges that businesses may face in executing innovative business models and how to overcome these hurdles.SulemanAnsar Khan detailed an Unconventional Journey of Exponential Growth. Ahsan Memon spoke about the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence as the future of marketing and sales and how AI can reduce costs and improve efficiency.

A Masterclass on Branding was led by Qashif Effendi, giving insights on the impact branding has on businesses to help in building trust with customers, increasing market share and driving sales to increase value of the brand. The conference explored topics related to use of AI to improve Customer Experience and Service Delivery, a Master class on Branding, Innovations in Health and Wellbeing and presented success stories of those who dared to be different. The conference was attended by members of the Diplomatic community, Corporate professionals from well-known MNCs, Pharmas, leading banks, insurance companies, senor businessmen and members of the media.