Moot on natural science held

Salim Ahmed

The first international conference on natural Science was held in Government Post Graduate College for Women Gulberg, Lahore. Minister Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz attended the conference as a chief guest.

Addressing the participants the Minister said that organizing such conferences is good omen, we are moving to right directions. Without emphasis in science no nation could succeed.

He said that we are lacking scientific approach and rationale reasoning. Economic growth relates directly with advancement in technology.

In our religion education is compulsory for both men and women he added, once Muslims were leading in all fields only because of knowledge, they converted knowledge from Greek into Arabic language but after that period we are nowhere.

Share on: WhatsApp