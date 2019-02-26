Moot on Islamization of laws commenced at IIUI

Staff Reporter

Participants of a three-day national conference on “Islamization of Laws in Pakistan: An overview of the Role of Constitutional Institutions” at Shariah Academy of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) discussedideas of Islamization of laws, role of the constitutional and future prospects.

The participants aimed at evaluating the ways and mechanisms provided for the Islamization of laws in Pakistan and to identify the laws Islamized so for and critically evaluate. The participants also scrutinized the impediments to the process of Islamization of laws and they also identified the future prospects for Islamization of laws.

Justice Retired Jawwad S. Khawaja, in the opening ceremony, stressed upon improvements in judicial system. He added there was a need of basic changes in the system.

Talking about the provision of justice , he said state is responsible for provision of justice and prompt justice is prerogative of every individual. He continued that procedural laws be taken in attention for islamization of laws. He said it takes 25 years to a civil case for verdict, this delay is unjustified. He also highlighted Importance of Urdu and its promotion.

Dr. MasoomYasinzai , Rector IIUI urged upon educational institutions to be relevant to the needs of society and hoped that the conference would end with recommendations useful for islamization of laws. He told that participants about IIUI that it has become compatible to the changes of hour and it is well focused on interdisciplinary and advanced research through its Al-Farabi complex’s centers. He said that IIUI’s given Payam e Pakistan narrative has been accepted across the nation and abroad with a prove that educational institutions are the weapon to win the future wars.

Earlier, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed, Director General Shariah Academytold thatas many as52 research papers will be presented about judiciary , parliament, council of Islamic Ideology and also role of Supreme court and high court in Islamization of laws.introduction of Shariah academy. He also presented an introduction of the academy on the occasion.

