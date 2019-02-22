Moot on ‘Infectious Diseases’ to open at SIUT today

A two-day conference to discuss some vital issues concerning infectious diseases will open at Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) on February 22.

The theme of the conference is “Where We Stand Today” as far as the infectious diseases are concerned in the world of medical sciences organized by Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases society of Pakistan (MMIDSP). The conference also marks the completion of 25 years of society’s activities in the country, said a statement on Thursday.

According to organizers of the conference, an elaborate program has been chalked out to discuss

all those threats, which are posed by infectious diseases.

The conference will be attended by delegates from within the country and abroad including specialist from World Health Organization (WHO). —APP

