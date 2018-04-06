Moot on creating inclusive organizational, public spaces

Staff Reporter

The Centre for Governance and Public Management (CGPM) housed at the Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB), Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), organised an International Conference on Creating Inclusive Organizational and Public Spaces on 30-31 March, 2018.Renowned academics, development practitioners, post-graduate and undergraduate research students and professionals from numerous business and civil society organisations attended and participated in the conference.

The two- day event commenced with an inauguration ceremony where Prof. Dr. S. Sohail H. Naqvi, Vice Chancellor, LUMS, Dr. Jawad Syed, Dean SDSB and Dr. M. Azfar Nisar, Director CGPM welcomed the audience with their inspirational and refreshing remarks. The inauguration was followed by the first keynote speaker session of the conference, where Dr. Beverly Dawn Metcalfe, Associate Professor in International Management and Development, Suliman S. Olayan School of Business, American University of Beirut, Lebanon delivered an invigorating keynote speech on Islamic Feminism.

The conference sessions evolved around a series of themes including Gender and Inclusion, Urban Public Spaces, Leadership and Inclusion, Media and Inclusion, The Role of Activism in Creating Inclusive Spaces and Corporate Governance/Inclusive Public Spaces.