Moot on e-payment facility in WeBOC held at LCCI

A seminar on “e-payment Facility in WeBOC” was held at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid, Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid, Vice President Zeshan Khalil, Collector Appraisement Jameel Nasir Khan, Director Reforms Wajid Ali, USAID Representative Hassan Saqib, former LCCI Vice President Aftab Ahmed Vohra and various other experts spoke on the occasion. The participants of the seminar welcomed the Director General of Reforms & Automation, Karachi for awaring the business community about the newly developed E-payment Module which will be formally launched at the end of January-2018. They said that joint initiative by the LCCI and Federal Board of Revenue will help understand entire process of E-payment in WeBOC. Malik Tahir Javaid said that the Lahore Chamber has been making persistent efforts to make the government realize that it is the need of the hour to revamp the whole taxation system.