Moot demands Tharis to be treated as owners of resources

Sawan Khaskheli

Mithi

The participants of the moot organized by Thar Bar Association under ‘ The rights of the indigenous communities and Thar development’ asked the officials of the mining firms to treat Tharis as the owners of their huge resources including the coal reserves and make them the equal partners in the decision making to steer the backward desert region out the centuries old chronic issues due to incurring droughts and other chronic issues.

Mr. Rainsingh Sodo, the president of Thar Bar Association speaking on the occasion said that they decided to organize the moot to bring the stakeholders on the one and same platform so that strong mechanism be made to put an end to the current unrest among the people, who were facing the uncertainty of their future in the wake of the massive extraction adding he assured that the legal fraternity without any fear or favour was all set to stand with the people, whose resources were all bring the huge investments by the corporate companies.

He warned that the lawyers from Thar would always continue to fight for the legal rights of the desert region. Mr. Sodho expressed his anger and indignation over the poor state of the affairs in the various departments across the desert district addinh he demanded the compte overhaul of the structures of health, education, safe drinking water, protection of fauna and flora, environment, wildlife, livestock, forest etc.

The eminent Thari activist Dr. Sono Khangharani speaking on the occasion said that it was the high time for the executives of the mining companies, elected representatives from the region to sit with the owners and of the resources to address the genuine issues facing to them in the wake of the massive mining and expected development in the area.

He urged that all the royalties as well as the funds under CSR be spent on the development of Thar and bring the propersperity in the life of Tharis, who were likely to bear the brunt of the mega projects.