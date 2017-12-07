Moot on business strategies based SDG’s

Islamabad

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) in collaboration with partners Corporate Social Responsibility Centre Pakistan (CSRCP), Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), Pakistan Network organized a session on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to discuss alignment of business strategies with SDGs and reporting business contribution in meeting the SDGs.

During the panel discussion on aligning business strategies with SDGs, Institute of Leadership Development (UNGC-Pakistan Chapter) CEO Fasihul Karim Siddiqi discussed how businesses can align their actions in support of SDGs in order to tap the business opportunities provided by the global goals.

Genevieve Hussain from UN Food and Agriculture Office (FAO) shared her views on the benefits offered by the SDGs for the business. Eminent corporate leaders shared their views on the topic during the panel discussion moderated by Mr. Arif Mirza, Head Policy, ACCA Pakistan. Other panellists included Hashoo Foundation Country Director Ayesha Khan and Fasihul Karim Siddiqi.

In the second session of the event, moderated by Mr. Sani-e-Mehmood Khan, GM R&M, PSX. CSRCP Director Projects and Training Muhammad Imran discussed the prevailing trends in corporate responsibility reporting at global, regional and national level.—PR