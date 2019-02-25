Moot at AIOU pledges to promote Nano-Sciences

Staff Reporter

Over 300 academicians and researchers from home and abroad at a two-day Int’l moot that concluded here on Sunday pledged to promote Nano-science and Nano technology that could be beneficial to treat serious diseases like cancer.

The event was arranged by the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to provide a platform to the participants for exchanging latest research findings in the field of Nano-materials, Modeling and Simulation.

The participants thanked the AIOU’s Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum for his support in making the conference successful, enabling the seniors to pass on their knowledge and experience to the young researchers in this particular field.

The concluding session was presided over by the Dean Education Dr. Nasir Mahmood, who reiterated the University’s commitment to give further boost to the research culture in the country.

Prof. Dr. Syed Ismat Shah from USA, Dr. Khalid Hafeez from UK and Dr. Zafar Ilyas Dean Sciences AIOU were the main speakers at the concluding session, who spoke about the importance of Nano-sciences and nanotechnology that offer the potential for new and faster kinds of computers, more efficient power-sources and life-saving medical treatments.

They noted Nanotechnology could be helpful in development of information technology, homeland security, medicine, transportation, energy, food safety, and environmental science, among many others.

