Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi visited Soura Institute of Medical Sciences to inquire about the health of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and Grand Munfti Bashir-u-din.

A JKLF spokesman said that Yasin Malik was discharged from hospital while Agha Syed Hassan inquired about his health on phone.—KMS