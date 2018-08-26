Moosvi leads demo in Budgam

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the President of Anjuman Shari Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, led a demonstration in Budgam district in support of Article 35-A.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi addressing the protesters warned the Indian government of serious ramifications if Article 35-A is abrogated.

He urged people to support every programme announced by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) to protect Article 35-A.

Meanwhile, the Anjuman Shari Shian also staged protests in support of Article 35-A in Magam, Ghamudu, Sofipora Pehalgam and Nowgam areas of Central Kashmir. A large number of people participated in the protests.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp