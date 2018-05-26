Moosvi grieved over loss of life, property on border

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, senior leader of the All Parties and the President of Anjuman Shari Shian, Aga Syed Hasan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has expressed serious concern over the ceasefire violations and the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Aga Syed Hasan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi addressing people in Budgam said that the region would not witness peace till resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

He said there is no guarantee of permanent peace between India and Pakistan till Kashmir issue is not resolved according to the will of the Kashmiri people.

He said for the past some years, ceasefire violations on the border has become a daily routine giving nightmares to border residents.—KMS