Moosvi flays India for welcoming Israel PM

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Shari Shain, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, has flayed India for welcoming Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu in the country.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi addressing a public gathering in Budgam described Israel as the butcher of innocent people of Palestine.

He said, Muslims in Palestine are being attacked and their land and property encroached upon by Israel. He said Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal and said India was shielding and supporting criminals involved in genocide of innocent people in Palestine.—KMS