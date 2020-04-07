Moosvi asks people to observe precautions against coronavirus

SRINAGAR In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan AlMoosvi Al-Safvi, has asked the people of the territory to adopt precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement issued in Srinagar also asked the Kashmiri people to observe social distancing and following the guidelines issued by the health experts to save themselves from getting affected with this deadly disease. Citing the intensity of the corona crisis, he advised people to pray and make special prayers individually at their homes on the occasion of Shab-e-Baraat, tomorrow. On the directives of Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, a team of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian, led by Advocate Agha Muntazir Mehdi visited Soura hospital and paid trib utes to the doctors and medical staff for their services during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar in a statement said that the congregational prayers at the grand mosque on the occasion of Shab-e-Baraat (Night of Absolution) would not be observed tomorrow. On this night Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addresses the faithful and special congregational prayers are held at the Jamia Masjid. But because of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic at this time, no congregational gathering will be held at the historic mosque, neither will Mirwaiz be able to deliver the sermon as he also continues to be under house arrest. The Anjuman Auqaf on behalf of the Mirwaiz asked the people to hold special prayers and supplications at home during the night and seek refuge of Almighty Allah in this night of mercy and pardon from this pandemic, which is causing havoc across the globe, and pray that all humanity be saved from its spread. On the other hand, Grand Mufti of occupied Kashmir, Mufti Nasirul-Islam, in a statement in Srinagar urged the people to adopt precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He said that the people should offer prayers at their homes to save themselves and others from this disease.—KMS