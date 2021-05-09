Moosavi warns Muslim rulers to be alert

The Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board Quaid e Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has warned that Muslim rulers acting as silent spectators to the shooting down of Kashmiris and Palestinians must wait for their turns.

He said that no one must forget that colonial powers will target every Muslim country one after the other.

The attack on Kabul school has revived the tragic memory of APS Peshawar. Afghanistan and Pakistan must take joint steps to counter terrorism.

If Joe Biden is sincere in undoing Trump’s controversial policies then he must take back the decision of declaring Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Why don’t European Union and America impose trade sanctions on Israel and India for their religious extremism?—PR