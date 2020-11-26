Moosavi urges Muslims to thwart Zionists’ conspiracies

Staff Reporter

The Paron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board Quaid e Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that pressure to normalize ties with Israel is the result of weaknesses and disintegration among Muslim rulers. Instead of acting upon the resolutions of international organizations, the issues of Kashmir and Palestine were put aside. The illegitimate existence of Israel was made possible by eliminating the Ottoman Caliphate through a well-planned conspiracy. Zionists and extremist Hindus have been using illegal tactics to complete their heinous projects in Palestine and Kashmir.

Muslims must wake up and support the oppressed as otherwise, they will cease to exist. The pious character of the holy Prophet (PBUH&HP) is the ideal role model for Muslim rulers who patiently bore all kinds of oppression and atrocities in Mecca and Medina but announced that he will not refrain from guiding people towards the righteousness even if the sun is placed on his one hand while moon on the other.

Hence, colonialism of his time could never deviate him from his sacred path. The holy Prophet (PBUH&HP) laid foundation of the very first Islamic state which glorified Islam. The eleventh heir of the holy Prophet (PBUH&HP) Hazrat Imam Hassan Askari (A.S) stood firm on Muhammadi principles and guidelines during his brief lifetime and confronted the oppressors and tyrants of his era with exemplary courage and valor. Imam Hassan Askari (A.S) accepted to kiss martyrdom and proved to the world that no power can deviate him from the path of righteousness.

He said this while addressing to the Mehfil of Alamgeer Youm e Askari (A.S). On this occasion, he also announced to commemorate martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Masooma e Qum bint-e-Imam Musa Kazim (A.S) on 12th Rabi ul Thani as “Youm e Aza” and Ayyam e Lisaraat ul Hussain.