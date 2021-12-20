Moosavi says India is involved in terrorist attacks in Pakistan

Quaid-e-Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that India is an open enemy of Muslims and OIC. Modi has been trying hard to fail OIC conference. Indian hand is involved in terrorist attacks in Quetta, Turbat, and Karachi.

Birth anniversary of Imam Zain ul Abideen (A.S) will be celebrated on 15th Jamadi ul Awal with complete religious spirit. He said this while addressing to the leaders of TNFJ KPK.

Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that terrorist attacks in different cities of Pakistan right at the start of OIC’s meeting indicate Indian dissatisfaction and worry.