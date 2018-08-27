Moon’s policy adviser vows to speed up ‘income-led growth’

Seoul

President Moon Jae-in’s chief policy adviser reaffirmed his commitment to the administration’s “income-led growth” policy on Sunday, shrugging off growing criticism fanned by recent grim jobs data.

“The recent employment and household income data does not encourage (me) to give up the income-led growth policy. Rather, they emphasize the need to speed up the economic initiative,” Jang Ha-sung, presidential chief of staff for policy, said in a meeting with reporters.

“We will more boldly push economic policies for income-led growth, innovation-driven growth and a fair economy in the latter half of this year.”—APP

