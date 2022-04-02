Moonis tweets copy of notification of Buzdar’s new assignment

AMRAIZ KHAN

Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi tweeted a copy of the notification of Usman Buzdar’s reappointment as Caretaker Chief Minister, Punjab.

He while reacting to the rival, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah Khan’s statement, Moonis tweeted a copy of the notification.

He directly addressed the PML-N leader and said, “Rana Sahab!! There is the notification, now you should fix it in a frame. In the notification, the Punjab Governor has also accepted the resignation of Punjab CM Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar exercising the power conferred upon him under Sub-Article 8 of Article 130 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

In the same notification, it is also said that under the provision of Article 133 of the Constitution of Pakistan, Usman Buzdar shall continue to hold office until his successor enters the office of the Chief Minister, Punjab.