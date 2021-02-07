Moonis Elahi shares ‘blast from the past’

Staff Reporter

PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi on Sunday shared a ‘memorable’ picture of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and present Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. The PML-Q-era picture was taken when Ch Pervaiz Elahi was Punjab

CM and the present Punjab CM Usman Buzdar was a ‘Tehsil Nazim’, reported. In a tweet, Moonis said, “Memorable picture of the time when Ch Pervaiz Elahi was CM Punjab and Usman Buzdar was Tehsil Nazim.” Pervaiz Elahi was Chief Minister of

Punjab from 29 November 2002 – 18 November 2007. On the other hand, the incumbent Punjab CM Usman Buzdar joined PML(Q) in 2001 and the same year he was elected Tehsil Nazim of Tribal Area (Koh-e-Sulieman) where he served until 2008.