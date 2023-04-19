Moonis Elahi negates any parking plaza or storage hall abroad

Former Federal Minister Chaudhry Moonis Elahi negated rumors claiming that he owned parking plazas or storage halls abroad, stating that all of his assets were declared.

In a Twitter post, Moonis Elahi added that if there were any addition to his assets, it would be made available in his next year’s tax filing. He blamed the government policies, stating that all previous inflation records were broken during its tenure.

According to a Gallup survey, 91 percent of Pakistanis find it difficult to meet their monthly expenses. He further added that the current government was adding more harm by providing only a handful of free flour to millions of people who were severely affected by inflation.