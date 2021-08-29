Moonis, Buzdar discuss political situation

Observer Report Lahore

Federal Minister for Water Resources Ch. Moonis Elahi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s Office on Saturday and discussed political situation and other issues of mutual interest.

The Chief Minister said under the leadership of PM Imran Khan Pakistan was heading towards the right direction of economic development. In the current circumstances, there is no room for politics of chaos and anarchy, he added.

He said the frustrated opposition cannot hoodwink the people. The incumbent government will further accelerate its agenda of public service without caring criticism.