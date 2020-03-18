Moonis asks people to adopt preventive measures

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) central leader and MNA Moonis Elahi has said that the defeat of coronavirus is in our own hand, do not be afraid it is to be defeated, we should all make our and others life safe by adopting preventive measures.

In his video statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that coronavirus awareness campaign of workers of Pakistan Muslim League and Eco Friends is quite appreciable, most important prevention against coronavirus is to keep hands purified of germs and clean,

PML is starting full-fledged awareness campaign against coronavirus on social media. He has expressed the belief that Insha Allah by attention, medicine and dua (prayers) Pakistan will succeed.

Emphasizing on four preventive measures, he said for keeping yourself safe of germs keep your hands clean all the time, cover your face with tissue paper or arm while sneezing or coughing. Meet others by keep appropriate distance and in case of fever, coughing or difficulty in breathing immediately contact your nearby doctor or contact government established helpline 1166 or 1033.