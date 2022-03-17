Moonis arrest out of question, says NAB

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday said that the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and Federal Water Resources Minister Moonis Elahi was “out of the question”.

According to the anti-graft watchdog’s spokesperson, no inquiry was pending against Elahi at present, adding that NAB had also issued an explanation yesterday in this connection.

He clarified that NAB has nothing to do with the no-confidence motion and the institution always believed in performing its duties in accordance with the Constitution and law.

“NAB does not belong to any political party, group or individual but to the state of Pakistan. No NAB official has anything to do with the no-confidence motion and will never have,” the spokesperson further said.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak denied issuing any statement against the ruling party’s major ally PML-Q or its senior leader Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi.

“I have not issued any statement on media against PMLQ or Pervaiz Elahi. I’m in contact with all our allies on a daily basis,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.