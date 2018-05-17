Moon sighted, Ramazan starts today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The lunar moon for Ramazan was sighted on Wednesday and the first day of the fasting month will be observed today, Thursday, across the country.

This year, the holy month has started across Pakistan including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federally Administered Tribal Areas along with Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Gulf countries on the same day.

The announcement was made by Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Munibur Rehman while addressing a press conference after chairing a meeting at the Pakistan Meteorological Department Complex, Karachi on Wednesday evening.

The evidences of moon sighting were collected from Buner, Swat, Lower Dir, Jacobabad, Abbottabad and other parts of the country.

Provincial and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees also simultaneously held meetings in their respective areas.

The PMD on May 4 had issued a handout stating that there are fair chances for the moon to be sighted on May 16 evening. It stated that according to astronomical parameters, there is a fair chance of sighting the new moon of Ramazan, 1439 AH on 29th of Shaban, 1439 AH.

On Tuesday, Khalid Ejaz Mufti, the Secretary General of the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council had said that the holy month could begin from Thursday despite the fact that Ramazan moon was not sighted in Gulf and the Far East countries. In Pakistan, Ramazan usually begins a day after it starts in Saudi Arabia.

According to media reports, Muslims in Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, Iran, Palestine, the United Kingdom, Australia and Japan will also begin the holy month form Thursday.