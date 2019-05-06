Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Ramazan moon was sighted on Monday, which formally confirmed that the holy month has begin in country from today.

The moon was sighted a day after the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced it had received “no acceptable and Shariah-compliant testimonies of moon sighting”, which had delayed the first fast by a day.

“No acceptable and Shariah-compliant testimonies of moon sighting were received from any part of Pakistan,” Rehman had said. “Therefore, it was decided that moon was not sighted today and first Ramazan will be on Tuesday, May 7.”

“This was a decision taken through mutual cooperation and after [incorporating] expert advice. It is not my personal decision,” Rehman had clarified, stressing that all Ruet-i-Hilal Committee members represent “their own sects” and were not under his influence in any way.

The announcement made by Rehman had also been endorsed and put into effect by the ministry of religious affairs and interfaith harmony via a notification.