Moon, Putin set for talks on economic cooperation, N. Korea

SEOUL :South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Russian President Vladimir Putin were set to hold a bilateral summit Friday to discuss ways to enhance their countries’ cooperation and joint efforts to peacefully denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.The South Korea-Russia summit follows Moon’s two historic meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in which the leaders of the two Koreas declared there will never be another war on the Korean Peninsula while affirming their commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Moon has stressed the importance of Russia’s cooperation in efforts to rid the North of its nuclear weapons. Russia has been part of six-nation negotiations on ending the North’s nuclear ambition.”Now the North and the U.S. have removed their long hostile relations and made a historic transition toward a new peace system,” Moon said of the outcome of the U.S.-North Korea summit held in Singapore last week.

Related