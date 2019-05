Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee said on Sunday that moon was not sighted and first day of Ramazan will be on Tuesday, May 7.

The committee with Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman in the chair met in Karachi on Sunday for the sighting of the crescent of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak. An official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony earlier told APP that other members of the committee have attended Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees at their respective places.