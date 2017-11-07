Montreal elects its first woman mayor

Montreal

The city of Montreal has elected its first woman mayor, voting in leftist rookie politician Valerie Plante to lead the growing Canadian metropolis.

“Tonight we have written a new page in Montreal’s history books,” the jubilant 43-year-old told cheering supporters. “Montreal finally has its first mayoress.”

In his concession speech, Coderre, a veteran former Liberal parliament member and cabinet minister, congratulated Plante and announced he was leaving “municipal politics” — leaving the door open to other elected posts.

Plante, of the left-leaning “Projet Montreal” municipal party, won voters over on a platform vowing improved public transit and public services as well as affordable housing.—Agencies