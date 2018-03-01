Monthly stipend approved for Paish Imams

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak presided over a meeting of the provincial cabinet that approved the grant of monthly stipend to Paish Imams of Mosques of all categories proposed in the summary. At the moment, the relevant forum received 20699 documents of Paish Imams qualifying for the monthly stipend. The Chief Minister directed to open the process for accumulation of total data of the Paish Imams fulfilling the criteria in order to include them for the stipend.

He directed to start the grant of stipend to the Paish Imams from the first week of coming month (March) of this year. He further directed the finance and Auqaf departments to sit together and ensure a smooth and easy process for the facilitation of Paish Imams throughout the province. Chief Minister directed that administratively the stipend to the Paish Imams should be distributed by the administrative head of the district. In this case the Deputy Commissioner will work out a procedure for the distribution.

The provincial cabinet which met here today was attended by members of the provincial cabinet, additional chief secretary and administrative secretaries and took for debate a number of items and made a number of decisions in this regard. The Chief Minister said that his government believed in the collective wisdom for the collective decision making in order to ensure the public welfare covering all dimensions of justice, merit and transparency. Chief Minister directed for the accelerated processing of grant to the High Court Bar Council as per laid down procedure adding that all such announcements which he made should be implemented in letter & spirit.

The provincial cabinet also agreed to approve the exemption of imported forest wood from duty coming through sea port. Chief Minister termed this decision of the cabinet appreciable for the protection and conservation of forest and the requirement of construction wood could be arranged through such export.

The cabinet also endorsed the agreement between the local government department and British Council for the training of elected representatives of different districts. Chief Minister directed to strictly follow and implement the two per cent quota of employment for the disabled linking it to the provincial budget. He directed that the quota of the disabled should be implemented at all tiers including district level etc. None but disabled should be recruited on the quota post for the disabled and it should be also seen that the disabled are eligible for the recruitment on the post.

The provincial cabinet also approved the rules 2018 for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Journalists Welfare Endowment Fund that will replace the 2014 Endowment Fund Act for the purpose. Under the new arrangement, effective steps would be taken for the welfare of journalists and the process of financial help to the deserving journalists would be made more transparent. The provincial cabinet also approved the establishment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boilers and Pressure Whistle Board in the province. The 7 member board would be headed by Secretary Industries. The provincial cabinet also agreed to the amendment in the Hotel and Restaurant Act 1976 and the travelling agencies act 1976.