Monthly meeting of HNA held

Staff Reporter

Monthly Ijlas of Hamdard Naunehal Assembly was held in Hamdard Markaz Rawalpindi, M. Aurangzaib Awan Advocate and President Bazm-e-Urooj-e-Adab Naeem Akram Qureshi with award winners of Ijlas.

Students and speakers express their views on the topic “Ibtadai aur Aala Taleemi Asbaq man Ikhlaqi Aqdar par Mushtamil Asbaq ki Shamoliyat” they all suggested that it is necessary to start character building in schools parents and teachers need to work for promoting ethics in new generation.

Mrs. Sadia Rashid said that Hakim Mohemmad Said Shaheed work for the task for several years and also publish “Awaz-e-Ikhlaq” regularly to achieve it. She also said that Hakim Sahib was of the opinion that education can not be beneficial till we focus on both i.e. character and education. Large number of students and teachers from twin cities participated in the ijlas.