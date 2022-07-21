Monthly FCA: K-Electric seeks record hike Rs11.39 per unit

Karachi: In accordance with the monthly fuel costs adjustment (FCA) formula, K-Electric (KE) submitted a request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) asking for another price increase of Rs11.39 per unit for June 2022.

According to officials, the KE would pass on an additional financial impact of Rs22.254 billion to consumers for June FCA.

The KE’s request for a hearing will be taken up by the national electricity regulator on July 28, 2022.

Prior to this, the federal government’s petition for a Rs 7.91 per unit increase in the basic power rate was heard by the NEPRA.

After the hearing, the electric power regulator will make a decision and notify the government of that conclusion.