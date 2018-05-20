Month of blessings for everyone

With the help of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of all the Pakistani Muslims towards the biggest mistake we commit in the holy month of Ramazan.

It is the month of blessings but due to our one huge mistake many of us are unable to celebrate this month. In our country everything, from food items to clothes, get more expensive in this month while if we observe the people of western countries they make special discount deals on every thing at the time of their festivals so that everyone can celebrate the festival.

In Pakistan, all the brands launch their new Eid collections which are undoubtedly quite expensive and are unaffordable by the poor class. It is the need of the hour to think seriously that is Ramazan a month of blessings only for the wealthy class? This issue can be solved by the combined efforts of our countrymen as well as leaders. So I request the authorities and people to look into this matter at their earliest.

SAMAN ATHER

Karachi

