Month-long post-Hajj flights operation to start today

The month long post Hajj flights operation would begin from Monday as the first flight carrying 327 pilgrims will land at Islamabad Airport the same evening.

The operation would bring back over 179,210 lucky persons of Government scheme from Saudi Arabia, said spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Talking to APP, he said this year, 184,210 Pakistani pilgrims have performed Hajj.

More than 580 Muavineen-e-Hajj had performed duties during the Hajj days.

The post Hajj flights would culminate on September 25.

He said over 900 Pakistani pilgrims on board four flights will reach Islamabad and Peshawar on August 27.

Of them, 240 would land at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport, through the Saudi airline.

As many as 42 Pakistani Hujjaj including 30 men and 12 women had died in Saudi Arabia during Hajj.

Ministry will compensate the heirs of Hujjaj and injured Hujjaj under Hajj Mohafiz Scheme. According to the scheme each Haji/ member of Welfare Staff was required to contribute a non-refundable amount of Rs 500 into the scheme.

The heirs of each Government Scheme deceased Haji would be paid Rs 500,000 each in case of death and Rs 150,000 in case of accidental disability of one limb during the Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Rs 250,000 each will be paid to Haji on permanent disability of more than one limb and Rs 300,000 in case of emergency evacuation of pilgrim from Saudi Arabia due to illness.—APP

