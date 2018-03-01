Month-long free eye camp from today

Faisalabad

The 84th bi-annual free eye camp in Darul Hikmat Darul Shafa Hospital at Darul Ehsan Sammundri Road to be held from March 1 to 31, 2018. A spokesman of the Darul Ehsan said here Tuesday that the target has been fixed to carry out more than 13,000 eye patients. The medical team comprising of 80 eye specialists doctors and 250 para medical staff would perform voluntarily duty during the camp.

He said free eye camp started in 1976 under the supervision of spiritual leader Abu Anees Sufi Muhammad Barkat Ali Ludhianvi which is being held regularly twice in a year in the month of March and October. After the death of Hazrat Abu Anees Muhammad Barkat Ali founder of Darul Ehsan, the free eye camp is being organized under the supervision of Mian Muhammad Shafi and Mian Najibullah, Administrator and Vice Administrator of Darul Ehsan respectively.The meal/medicines, accommodations, other medical facilities and lens for eyes are also provided to the poor and deserving patients without any cost during the camp.

The management of eye camp informed that more than 541,000 eye operations had been conducted during the overall 83 camps while more than one million eye patients had been examined at outdoor section besides, providing them free medical treatment and medicines. The successful ratio of this camp is 99.96%, which is a world record. Provision of free services, free medical treatment, free meals.—APP