Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has completed the Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, the board has planted 10,000 saplings of different species during the campaign launched to provide the Cantt residents a healthy environment.

Talking to APP he said, this year, the Board had set a target of planting 8000 saplings but, on the special directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) RCB Sibtain Raza, 2000 more saplings have been planted. Different Cantt areas including Peshawar Road, Mall Road.—APP

