LAHORE – Significant monsoon rains will continue to generate urban flooding in Islamabad and major cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next couple of days.

Meteorological department has warned that heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar Okara, Kohat, Peshawar, Bannu, Karak and D I Khan from July 6 to July 8.

Heavy rains may also trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Heavy falls may cause flash flood in hill torrents and local nullas of Kashmir, D G Khan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Barkhan, Zhob, Loralai, Qilla Saifullah and Musa Khel during the period.

As the synoptic situation, moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country. Monsoon incursions from Bay of Bengal are also reaching upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of the prevailing weather pattern, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Pothohar region, east/northeast Balochistan and eastern/upper Sindh. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northeast Balochistan during the period.

In Punjab, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalnagar, Narowal, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Lahore, Bhakkar, Layyah, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Taunsa, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan. Heavy rain may cause flooding in local nullas of Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kasur, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal and Layyah during the period.

Punjab: Lahore received 150mm rain, Kasur 70mm, Sahiwal 23mm, Toba Tek Singh 17mm, Jhang 14mm, Hafizabad 10mm, Noorpur Thal and Sargodha 09mm each, Narowal 08mm, Bhakkar 04mm, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin and Sialkot 02mm each, Gujranwala, Joharabad, Murree and Layyah 01mm each.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir received 20mm rain, Pattan 14mm, Balakot 09mm, Malam Jabba 06mm, Saidu Sharif 05mm, D I Khan 04mm, Parachinar 02mm and Drosh 01mm.

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad received 15mm rain.

Balochistan: Sibbi received 09mm rain and Zhob 05mm.

Gilgit-Baltistan: Gilgit received 07mm rain, Hunza 06mm, Gupis 03mm and Astore 01mm.

Sindh: Mohenjo Daro received 01mm rain.