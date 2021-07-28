‘Monsoon rains’ – PM Imran cautions citizens after urban flooding hits Pakistan’s capital

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday cautioned citizens about the heavy monsoon roans after two people were killed in urban flooding caused by cloudburst in parts of Islamabad.

The premier in a tweet said: “With the heavy monsoon rains I want to alert and caution our citizens to take special care”.

He has also directed all the relevant agencies, including National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) “to be on high alert with ready & rapid emergency response actions”.

Mother, Son Killed in Flooding

Police have confirmed the death of a mother and her son in Islamabad urban flooding.

A number of videos shared by users on social media show the flood water washing away cars in E-11 sector of the capital.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafaqat in a tweet said, “Cloudburst in Islamabad has caused flooding in various areas. Teams are clearing nullahs/roads. Hopefully we will be able to clear everything in an hour. Everyone is requested to plz cooperate and restricted unnecessary movement for next 2 hours”.

Pakistan Army troops called in for rescue efforts

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the army and other local authorities were present in the Islamabad to handle the situation.

Talking to media during his visit to Leh Nullah, the minister said that army is alert.