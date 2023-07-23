LAHORE – Punjab received scattered rains on Sunday which helped maintain the temperature to a comfortable level.

The rainfall of varying intensities, however, disturbed routine life by causing inundation in urban areas.

Inundated rainwater on roads added to the woes of motorists and pedestrians in urban areas. The wet spell caused traffic jams and power outages in major cities.

Rains in catchment areas also increased the flow of major rivers and their tributaries.

Rainfall (mm) during the last 24 hours:

Murree 76, Kot Addu 59, Islamabad (Bokra 29, Z/P 28, Saidpur, Golra 16, A/P 11), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 29, Shamsabad 24),Bhakkar 19, Bahawalpur (A/P 18, City 08), Chakwal 12, Layyah and Khan Pur 05 each, Rahim Yar Khan 03, Multan (City) 01.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted the wet spell to continue intermittently till July 29.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the country from Bay of Bengal.

A westerly trough is also affecting upper parts of the country that may persist during next few days.

Under the influence of these weather conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha and Faisalabad during Sunday evening/night.

Same weather conditions are predicted for Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan during the period.

Heavy falls are expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Okara, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Murree and Galliyat during the period.

Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas, while flash flooding in local nullahs of Dera Ghazi Khan.

On Monday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.