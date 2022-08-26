Monsoon rains death toll reaches 903, injures 1,293

Property, infrastructure losses also incurred

The above normal monsoon rains across the country on Thursday caused further surge in the lives and property losses as the total death count in various incidents reached 903 and 1,293 individuals got injured since the onset of the rainy season.

The National Disaster Management Authority issued a 24-hour situation report released on routine basis that accounted overall life, property, and infrastructure losses incurred by the heavy rains lashing out various parts of the country.

The heavy rains caused roof collapse incident in Balochistan’s four different areas including two men died in Loralai, a man died in Duki, one in Sibbi and one in Musakhel whereas three children got injured in Duki.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s District Dera Ismail Khan, incidents of roof collapse as a result of heavy rain were reported at different sites that caused death of a man and injured a man and a woman. In Punjab’s District Rajanpur, five men died due to drowning in high flow waters.

In Sindh, five men, a woman and a child died in Noushero Feroze, four men perished in Larkana, a man, a woman and a child died in Shaheed Benazirabad, a man and three children died in Jacobabad, a woman and a child died in Badin, a woman in Sanghar died, two children in Tando Muhammad Khan, two children in Kashmore and one in Dadu died during various incidents.

In Gilgit Baltistan, the Mujawir Road at Ishkoman Immit Valley was blocked due to flash flood where restoration work was in progress.

In Balochistan, the high flow of water blocked the N-25 Quetta-Karachi Highway as it washed away the Lunda Bridge. Similarly the M-8 motorway was also blocked due to land sliding.

The report highlighted that a widespread thunderstorm and rain of heavy to very heavy intensity with extremely heavy falls at isolated places was expected over Sindh, Eastern Balochistan along with Dera Ghazi Khan and Dera Ismail Khan Divisions.

It further highlighted that scattered to widespread thunderstorm and rain of moderate to heavy intensity with isolated very heavy falls was expected over the upper catchments of Rivers Kabul and Indus.