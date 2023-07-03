LAHORE – Lahore witnessed heavy downpour on Monday as several areas of the provincial capital received heavy rain, but only for a short period of time.

Busy areas Gulberg, Defense, Mall Road, and several other localities saw spells of first monsoon rain.

Rain accompanied by strong wind turned the weather pleasant in the metropolis, as the mercury dropped, the masses breathed a sigh of relief.

Parts of the region are likely to receive more monsoon rains during the current week. Couple with incursions of moist currents from the Arabian Sea, a westerly wave is likely to enter the upper parts of the country on July 3 in the evening/night.

Under the influence of this rain-giving system, significant monsoon rains with occasional gaps are expected in parts of the province including Lahore during the ongoing week.

As per the local meteorological department, the first significant monsoon rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Lahore. Loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc may damage during dust storm/wind-thunderstorm & heavy falls and general public is advised to stay at safe places during the period.