Monsoon dams to be built to double water storage capacity

Staff Reporter

Riphah Institute of Public Policy a constituent Institute of Riphah International University and Al-khidmat Foundation Pakistan organized Seminar on “Climate Change: Water Scarcity Challenges & Its Solution”. The objective of the Seminar was to mobilize and ensure the engagement of societies i.e. Governmental Water institution, National and International NGOs, and academia by placing a common platform to put forward best efforts and solutions to strengthen the water resource management system.

The seminar was addressed by; Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad, V.C Riphah, Syed Ehsan Ullah Waqas, V.P AKFP, Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad, D.G PCRWR, Dr. Ghulam Rasool, Director General Meteorological Dept, Dr.Majeed, IUCN, Experts from UNICEF, Qatar Charity, ECO Science Foundation, HHRD, Muslim Aid, Centre for Climate Research& Development.

The speakers highlighted the climate change phenomenon and its impact on water security. Pakistan’s per capita water availability has gone down 5 times since 1951 and the country is at risk of water scarcity and is among the 36 most water-stressed countries in the world. There is a need of Integrated Land and Water Resources Development approach.