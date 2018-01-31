Monsanto Pakistan launches Farmer Ambassador Programme

Lahore

Monsanto Pakistan launched its ambassador farmer program, named Dekalb Numberdaar, amidst much fanfare across all major corn growing districts of Punjab. The program recognizes prominent progressive farmers from each corn growing territory and encourages them to act as change agents for the proliferation of best farming practices amongst the broader farming community. Much of the agriculture landscape in the province consists of small-hold farmers with limited access to requisite agronomic knowledge, resulting in subsistence farming.

The Dekalb Numberdaar program aims to harness the collective experience and influence of progressive farmers in each corn growing territory and transfer knowledge to the small-hold farmers within their respective communities. These ambassadors will utilize their positive influence amongst their peers and be instrumental in raising awareness around agriculture technology and disseminate the latest agronomic knowledge necessary to deliver a healthy and productive crop.

Sardar Javed Iqbal Wattoo, a progressive farmer from Basirpur, while Speaking at the Dekalb Numberdaar launch ceremony said, “my success is attributed to my thirst for latest agronomic knowledge and a willingness to embrace technology”. He further added, “by participating in the Dekalb Numberdaar program, I hope to be able to share some of my learning with fellow farmers and guide them towards achieving better yields and profitability.”

Till date the program has been launched in 7 districts of Punjab, including Okara, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Chiniot, Vehari, Kasur and Khanewal, nominating more than 500 progressive farmers as Dekalb Numberdaars, with an expected outreach of 30,000 small-hold farmers across the target region.

Monsanto Pakistam’s Dekalb Numberdaar Program is part of a larger initiative to improve outreach to small-hold farmers across Pakistan, providing access to latest technology and agronomic knowledge. In a country where average farm size is estimated to be just over 6 acres, improving the productivity and yield of small-hold farmers can have a significant impact on the rural economy and drive sectoral growth.—PR