Monsanto eager to support agri tech in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Monsanto a global modern agriculture company participated in Pakistan Horticulture Expo 2018, organized by Government of Punjab. The exhibition was held at the Lahore Expo Center.

The event consisted of more than 150 exhibits by agriculture technology and input providers, fruit and vegetable processors, wholesalers, retailers, exporters and various government and non-government organizations. Over 15,000 visitors attended this addition of the expo, including foreign delegates and prospective buyers from 40 countries. At the exhibition, agriculture technology providers highlighted the need for farmers to embrace latest technological innovations to achieve competitiveness in the international marketplace.

Speaking to visiting delegates at the Pakistan Horticulture Expo 2018, Monsanto Pakistan’s Country Lead, Aamir Mirza explained that “advancements in plant breeding, biotechnology and precision agriculturecontinues toimprove crop productivity, yields and produce quality across the world”.

“In addition to augmenting farmer profitability and competitiveness, sustainable agriculture technologies will be central to ensuring global food security for our future generations” he further added.

Azeem Niazi, Government Affairs Lead at Monsanto Pakistan praised Punjab Government’s leadership in promoting trade and investment in the agriculture sector. “It was encouraging to see that modern technology adoption remained a prominent theme of the Expo. For a company that spends over $1.6 billion on research and development globally, a firm commitment to promote technology in agriculture was highly encouraging.”

According to UN estimates, world population is projected to increase by 50% by the year 2050. Given several additional challenges associated with climate change, land availability and scarcity water, modern and efficient agriculture practices will need to be employed to grow more with less resource.