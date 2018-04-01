Monopoly of universities

It’s a dream of all parents to provide better education to their children and to get that they do their best to fulfil that but sadly to say some of them are not successful. The reason behind this is lack of resources. Even if their child gets admitted in a medical or engineering university the increasing dues of universities make it very difficult for the parents to carry such loads plus providing basic facilities to their children. There is no check on universities fee structures by the government.

Every university has its own fee structure by doing so they are filling their bank accounts according to their will. I have seen almost all the universities of Pakistan are charging equal dues plus the government is taking taxes on dues too this shows how much irresponsibility is being shown by both the entities. It is the State’s responsibility to provide free education to every child and it should not be just bound to basic education but there should be more option to it. Plus there should be support programs by the government or the university itself as is being provided in other countries.

NAUMAN KHAN

Islamabad

